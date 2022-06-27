Muscat - Sprawling over 7 kilometres of white, sandy beaches in Salalah, Muriya’s Hawana is now beckoning Khareef holiday makers with its classy luxurious hotels and facilities.

Not just Omanis and expatriates living here but also nationals from the other GCC countries, particularly the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar.

“By this time last year, all the rooms in Muriya’s hotels were filled up very fast. I did not take any chance this season of Khareef, I booked three hotel rooms for my family last week. I did not want them to be sold out like last year,” Mohammed Al-Mazrui, a UAE national from Abu Dhabi, told Times of Oman.

But he is not the only visitor who aim for Muriya’s comfortable accommodations in Hawana in Salalah. Other tourists say they will settle for nothing else.

“Hawana is my favourite holiday, not just in Oman, but in the other GCC countries as well. The place is exotic, serene and peaceful at the same time. I always go there every Khareef and my family and I are not going to miss it this time,” Salim Al-Kawari, a Doha-based businessman, told Times of Oman.

Hawana also have holiday apartments for families who prefer self-catering accommodations.

“This will be the third year running that I am booking an apartment in the Hawana area because I have a large family. It is more than enough for us while we are there,” Fahmi Al-Rasbi, an Omani working for PDO, told Times of Oman.

Some prefer to own a ‘holiday home’ in Hawana so they can have more time with their families there.

“We bought one of their two-bedroom villas in Hawana so we can go anytime we wish without worrying about paying for hotels. It is home away from home for us,” Ghalib Al-Jarwani, a construction businessman, said.

Hawana is a self-contained resort with a beach, shops, hotels, a marina, private accommodations and a long promenade lined up with restaurants and cafes.

Some of their freehold accommodations for sale are overlooking the picturesque lagoons with stunning views of the Dhofar Mountains. Other accommodations face the marina and right at the promenade and restaurants for those who want an easy, walking access into the main attractions.

Muriya is a joint venture between Orascom Development Holding and Omran, which are internationally acclaimed builders of fully-integrated towns. The joint venture has four hotels in Hawana Salalah, which are Fanar Hotel and Residences, Salalah Rotana Resort, Juweira Boutique Hotel and Souly Lodge.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).