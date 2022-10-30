Riyadh Season 2022, an annual entertainment and sports festival, has recorded one million visitors in the first week of its launch, said Turki Al Al-Sheikh Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA).

The season in its 3rd edition, which was launched last Friday (October 21) under the theme "Beyond Imagination", features dazzling shows and performances and a variety of exciting entertainment options, reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The recreational zones of the season include a variety of recreational activities in the field of games, restaurants, and cafes, in addition to parties, plays, and a number of international exhibitions in various fields of entertainment.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).