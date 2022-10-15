Dubai - With thousands of football fans flocking to Qatar ahead of the Fifa World Cup next month, many floating hotels are docking themselves at yards to accommodate them.

Those looking for cheaper accommodation will be heading to neighbouring countries like the UAE, which happen to be less than an hour's flight from the venue.

With almost 30 return flights a day to Qatar, the UAE, among other neighbouring countries is also anticipating a large influx of tourists during the upcoming season.

Yacht rental companies in Dubai are gearing up for the busy season to take these visitors on a leisure ride on the tide. Xclusive Yacht, a Dubai-based yacht rental firm, is offering a luxury stay and is screening the match on their super yacht for $45,000 (Dh165,289.50) a night to watch the much-anticipated Fifa World Cup matches while sailing in the Arabian Gulf.

Amit Patel, Managing Director of Xclusive Yacht, said that the winter is the most in-demand season for their business, catering to about 3,000 people a day, with a massive fleet of over 70 yachts. “This year, we will record a rise in number of guests due to Fifa World Cup in the neighbouring country,” said Patel.

“Our primary data indicates a massive 300 per cent influx of guests opting out for yacht tours during the sporting season of November and December,” added Patel.

For football fans who would like to rent a yacht based on the matches and availability, Patel said that the super yacht is available for $20,000 (Dh73,460). “We also have mid-size and smaller yachts on offer and can be hired based on size and requirements of the guests,” added Patel.

The three-deck 43-meter super yacht can accommodate nearly 30 guests and offers a lavish experience that is included in the big-budget package. “Our guests can experience jet ski, surf boat, fly boat water sports like banana ride, donuts, swimming pool inclusive of food and drinks,” said Patel.

However, for a small group who would like to spend a few hours on the boat watching a match while cruising through some of Dubai’s most famous landmarks, like Dubai Marina, JBR, Atlantis, and Burj Al Arab, the company will introduce an option of a shared service.

“We will be offering a match screening on our fleet inclusive of food and drinks at $100,” said Patel mentioning that the inquiries are predominantly from Europe and the United States.

Patel reiterated that the current status shows an increase in further demand as they are "fully booked these days".

Demand has been soaring for matches during semis and finals, said Patel, highlighting that many LED screens will be set up on the yacht. The screening will be subscribed to Fifa with a commercial license for a price of Dh50,000.

The super yacht will have at least 15 highly trained crew members catering to the requirements of the guests who will also be acting as lifeguards.

To cater to the increasing number of guests, heavy traction in bookings, and soaring demand, the company has hired an additional staff of 75 people.

However, other yacht rental companies have not planned on screening Fifa World Cup matches during the season. Sandeep Rai Nanje, founder of Nanje Yachts and Nanje Marine said that they have been receiving inquiries on the same.

“We have been receiving on the same, but at the moment we have not planned on screening matches. We have recorded a steep increase in bookings in the month of November and December,” said Rai.

Nanje Yachts have six luxury yachts in its fleet with the biggest one being 95 feet. “We will be charging our normal rates which starts at Dh400 per hour up to Dh2,000 per hour depending on the size of the yacht,” added Rai.

During the winter months, we are fully booked on a daily basis and as the demand is increasing, we have also undertaken yacht maintenance and development projects, mentioned Rai.

