At first glance, a limousine looks majestic — a vehicle fit for a king — but wait until you get inside.

In Dubai, it would be easy to spot these luxurious, elongated vehicles on the road, leaving many wondering: How does it feel to roam around the city in a limo as a VVIP passenger?

Limousines have become a popular choice for various occasions — from corporate meetings to anniversary celebrations and birthday parties. While a premium ride can cost Dh1,200 per hour, some options cost half the price at Dh600 per hour.

With the vehicle's heavily tinted windows that ensure passenger privacy, it becomes impossible to have a peek into its interiors.

In this gallery, we give you a closer look inside this 'luxury on wheels':

Ultra comfy seats

Crafted with some of the softest materiaps, limos' super comfortable seats are ergonomically designed — allowing passengers to literally sit back and relax.

These seats are configured in a bench-like manner and can accommodate eight to 18 individuals, depending on the size of the vehicle.

Unlike other cars, no seats are placed up front, so everybody enjoys ample legroom.

Enjoy a 'private concert experience'

Limousines are equipped with modern mobile entertainment technologies.

Passengers can directly connect their phones to the vehicle's screens or high-end sound system. Some songs and music options are also pre-installed, so you can create a personalised playlist for a private concert experience.

Since the ride is fitted with the best audio-visual system, expect crystal-clear sounds, booming bass, and high-definition screens.

Mini bar at your service

Thirsty? No need to drop by a convenience store or a drive thru as the limo is equipped with a mini bar.

Stocked with various beverages, some even have wine holders and refrigerated ice bins.

Passengers can select from the available drinks or bring their own.

Never too hot nor too cold

Regardless of the weather outside, these vehicles create the perfect ambiance and atmosphere — not too hot, not too cold.

These vehicles have climate control systems, allowing occupants to adjust the temperature and other settings to suit their preferences.

Set the mood

Lights inside a limousine cast a soft, enchanting glow, creating a unique atmosphere with vivid colours.

These opera lights enable passengers to set the mood within the vehicle.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).