Dubai International (DXB) will welcome an estimated 3.5 million passengers between June 20 and July 3, with average total daily traffic reaching 252,000. Dubai Airports said the world’s busiest international airport will get even busier in the coming weeks as the UAE’s summer school break coincides with the six-day long Eid Al Adha holidays starting this weekend.

The hub is preparing for a surge in departures, with more than a quarter of a million in outbound traffic from June 23 to 25. Saturday, June 24, is forecast to be “exceptionally busy” with a total departure load of nearly 100,000 passengers across DXB. The arrival peak at the end of the Eid Al Adha holiday is anticipated to be even busier, with total daily traffic expected to surpass a record breaking 305,000 passengers on July 2.

“Dubai International’s recovery has been spectacular this year as evidenced by the impressive traffic growth in the first quarter. As a result, the seasonal peaks this year are expected to be the busiest since 2019, and we are preparing ourselves accordingly.

Teams across DXB, representing terminal operations, guest experience, control authorities including Dubai Police, airlines, ground handling, baggage operations, car parks, and multiple commercial and service partners, are all working in perfect sync to maintain the high quality of service that international travellers have to come to expect of Dubai,” said Essa Al Shamsi, senior vice-president of Terminal Operations at Dubai Airports.

