Qatar - The country’s vibrant winter tourism scene is set to reach new heights with the launch of the Qatar Kite Festival 2025 Thursday at Sealine Beach.



The annual event, featuring more than 60 professional kite flyers from 20 countries, including France, Belgium, and China, promises to inject a burst of colour and excitement into the country’s already thriving winter season.



“The Qatar Kite Festival plays a crucial role in promoting Qatar’s winter tourism, drawing international visitors to iconic locations like Sealine, Hotel Park and Old Doha Port,” Safe Flight Solutions chief executive Hassan al-Mousawi told Gulf Times.



He stressed that the festival highlights the country’s unique blend of urban sophistication, natural beauty, and rich cultural heritage. It has become a major attraction, especially for many cruise passengers at Old Doha Port, which further strengthens its importance in the country’s tourism landscape.



The port's Cruise Terminal had a record-breaking season in 2024, hosting 81 cruise ships and around 350,000 passengers, establishing it as a major destination for cruise tourism.



Apart from attracting international visitors, al-Mousawi said the festival also provides a valuable platform for local businesses and artisans. He noted that the event allows them to showcase their handmade crafts, demonstrate traditional techniques, and offer a variety of culinary delights to a diverse audience.



A focus of this year's festival, he said, is to prioritise and promote awareness of sustainability. This, he added, is reflected in flying kites – powered by renewable (wind) energy, aligning with Qatar's commitment to eco-tourism.



Al-Mousawi also shared ambitious goals for the festival, saying: “We aim to position the Qatar Kite Festival as a global leader in kite artistry, attracting participants and audiences from even more countries”.



He said plans include incorporating competitive kite-flying championships, expanding cultural collaborations, and enhancing the festival’s digital presence to broaden its reach.



“By continuing to collaborate with Visit Qatar and other partners, we envision the festival becoming a platform that seamlessly combines sport, art, and culture, solidifying its reputation as a premier international event and a cornerstone of Qatar’s cultural calendar,” al-Mousawi said.



He noted that the 2025 edition of the festival will be the largest and most expansive, taking place across three iconic locations: the Sealine dunes, Hotel Park during the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo, and culminating at the historic Old Doha Port.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

