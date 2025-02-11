Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara has introduced Adventure Park, a pioneering family destination and leisure hub with entertainment for every age and panoramic views of the Doha skyline and Arabian Gulf.

Banana Island Adventure Park is set to welcome visitors daily from 10 am starting February 10.

Located on a private island just a short scenic sailing from Al Shyoukh Port in the Qatari capital, Banana Island Adventure Park is offers families, thrill-seekers, and corporate groups unmatched experiences.

You can soar through the air on Qatar's longest zipline, 21m high and 275m from end to end, stretching across Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara; conquer the country’s highest outdoor rope course or one of four spectacular climbing walls; and make magical memories as every visitor embraces the joy of challenging themselves in a safe but spectacular adrenaline-fuelled environment.

Adventures begin with a 30-minute catamaran ride from Doha, offering breathtaking 360° views over the city and sea. Catering to all from three years old to young-at-heart adults of any age, Banana Island Adventure Park features exclusive activities including the Giant Swing, Human Slingshot, Free Fall, Zipline over the Sea, and Bouncing Nets which are all unique in Qatar. This one-of-a-kind day out is a must-visit for anyone seeking fun and excitement in Doha.

Beyond its family-friendly rides, Banana Island Adventure Park is perfect for team-building events and corporate outings. Rope courses can accommodate up to 70 people simultaneously and the park offers tailored activities to cater to corporate requirements.

Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara is renowned for its stunning location and exceptional service. Nestled on a crescent-shaped island, the resort seamlessly blends Qatari heritage with luxurious comfort. Set along an 800-metre palm-fringed coastline, this exclusive island retreat offers a private and serene setting for guests to unwind and indulge. World-class amenities and experiences include the award-winning Anantara Spa, diverse culinary offerings at six venues, a surf pool, a padel court, a diving centre, a tennis court, a cinema, and clubs for kids and teens— all set against the backdrop of the Arabian Gulf's shimmering waters.

Banana Island Adventure Park combines excitement with relaxation as guests personalise their stay by embracing both the exhilaration of the park and the peerless hospitality of a luxurious offshore resort.

Adventure Park tickets start at $83. - TradeArabia News Service

