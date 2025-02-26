Qatar - Visit Qatar has signed a memorandum of understanding with Microsoft at Web Summit Qatar 2025 yesterday aimed at driving digital innovation in tourism.



The agreement was signed by Visit Qatar CEO engineer Abdulaziz Ali al-Mawlawi and Microsoft country manager Lana Khalaf, marking the next phase of this collaboration.



The MoU will witness the two entities working together to explore the next generation of technologies after the success of Visit Qatar’s GenAI Travel Concierge, fueled by Microsoft Azure and OpenAI 4o and 4o mini.



The goal is to further elevate visitor experiences and revolutionise business operations. Visit Qatar’s successful Smart Travel Assistant represents a landmark achievement in digital tourism, combining text, voice, content, a conversational artificial intelligence (AI), mapping, and interactive planning interface into a seamless, user-friendly experience.



In a partnership designed to revolutionise tourism, Visit Qatar is collaborating with Microsoft to create a comprehensive technology roadmap. It will integrate smart and digital solutions to significantly improve the visitor experience.



Visit Qatar’s commitment to technological innovation and its transformative impact on the traveller experience were recognised in 2024 with three prestigious awards.



The platform earned several accolades, including the Microsoft AI Excellence Award for the Visit Qatar GenAI Chatbot Trip Concierge, and two Mena Digital Awards: Gold for Best Application (Mobile/Tablet) and Silver for Best Web Platform.



Visit Qatar's GenAI Chatbot Trip Concierge is revolutionising travel planning with its AI-powered capabilities. Accessible on the Visit Qatar website and app, this intelligent travel companion delivers personalised itineraries and valuable insights in over 50 languages, ensuring a seamless and inclusive experience for all travellers.

