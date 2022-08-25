Egypt is one of the greatest and most beautiful and interesting countries you will ever see. The North African country has a rich cultural, religious, and culinary heritage, with a versatile geographical location.

Egypt offers plenty of unmatched touristic destinations for everyone, giving unforgettable experience for its visitors. People should visit Egypt at least once in their lives.

Egypt’s history is illimitable and one of the greatest legacies of human civilisation, but we can say that Egypt is much more than huge pyramids and temples. Here are top 10 places to visit in Egypt:

Of course, the first and most known place you have to visit in Egypt is the Pyramids of Giza. Between around 2550 and 2490 B.C, the three Giza’s famous pyramids, together with intricate burial complexes, were constructed.

The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) will be the world’s biggest archaeological museum when it opens soon. It will showcase ancient Egyptian treasures, including the Tutankhamun collection.

Valley of the Kings in Luxor accommodates tombs of ancient kings and queens. It was part of the ancient city of Thebes and was the burial site of almost all the kings of the 18th, 19th, and 20th dynasties (1539–1075 BCE), from Thutmose I to Ramses X. It’s one of the most famous archaeological sites in the world.

Abu Simbel Temple is a historic site comprising two massive rock-cut temples in the village of Abu Simbel, Aswan governorate, Upper Egypt. The temple was admitted into the list of World Heritage Sites of UNESCO. The twin temples were originally carved out of the mountain side in 13th century BCE.

Karnak Temple is a complex comprising a vast mix of decayed temples, pylons, chapels, and other buildings in Luxor. It was admitted to the World Heritage List in 1979.

Khan El Khalili is a famous bazaar and market area in Historic Cairo. Established as a centre of trade in the Mamlouk era, it has since become one of Cairo’s main touristic destinations.

Ras Mohammed is a nature reserve in the Sinai Peninsula. It is one of the world’s top 10 sites recognized for effective management of marine ecosystems, and the first marine protected area in the Middle East and Africa area.

Hanging Church or Saint Virgin Mary’s Coptic Orthodox Church is located in Old Cairo. It’s one of the oldest churches in Egypt and the Middle East. The Hanging Church is a unique church and has a wooden roof in the shape of Noah’s ark. From the 7th century to the 13th century, the Hanging Church served as the residence of the Coptic Patriarch.

Al Azhar Mosque is one of the most important mosques in the Muslim world. It has been a mosque and university for more than a thousand years.

Cairo Tower is a free-standing tower in Cairo. It is the tallest concrete structure in Egypt and North Africa.

