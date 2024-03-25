Eight million Umrah performers have participated in the sacred rituals so far, this Ramadan, according to the latest figures from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

With the holy month in full swing, Madinah has become a hub for international visitors embarking on their spiritual journey to Makkah.

The Saudi authorities are dedicated to providing comprehensive services to ensure a smooth and spiritually fulfilling experience for the worshipers.

The journey for many pilgrims begins in Madinah at the Mosque of Miqat Dhu Al-Hulayfah, where they perform two rak'ahs (prayer units) before heading to Makkah.

As of the latest update, 8,235,680 Umrah performers have arrived from abroad since the beginning of the season.

Of these, 7,259,504 have completed their Umrah, leaving around 976,176 visitors and Umrah performers currently in the country.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah's report sheds light on the preferred modes of travel for these pilgrims.

Land travel has emerged as the most popular, with 980,556 arrivals, followed by air with 700,983, and sea with 54,141 Umrah performers choosing this route.

Notably, Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport has seen 1,919,971 arrivals and 1,437,849 departures, averaging daily movements of 6,579 arrivals and 5,613 departures of Umrah performers.

