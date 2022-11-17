AL AIN - Al Ain Zoo has announced free entry for the Omani visitors tomorrow, as well as exciting events and activities as part of its celebrations for the 52ndd National Day of the Sultanate of Oman.

On this occasion, Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Director-General of the Zoo and Aquarium Public Institution in Al Ain, said, “We celebrate this special day every year with our Omani brothers and sisters. As an expression of sharing their joy on their National Day, free entry tickets have been allocated for Omani visitors to enjoy the experiences and activities of Al Ain Zoo in the presence of wildlife, in order to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and friendship that unite us throughout history."

Visitors will get the chance to meet the Zoo’s many animals, enjoy interacting with them through feeding experiences and listen to fun stories about different creatures. They will also be able to tour the Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre, an architectural marvel that honours the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and go on an exciting Al Ain Safari trip.