Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman is leading in the index of the best tourist destinations in the Middle East, ranking 12th in the new index, compared to 16th in the fourth quarter of 2022 index, according to the famous search engine for airline and hotel reservations, Wego.

The Sultanate of Oman advanced four places in the index of the 50 best global destinations for travellers in the Middle East, for the first quarter of 2023, recently issued by the famous search engine for airline and hotel reservations “Wego”.

Egypt topped the ranking as the preferred destination for travellers from the countries of the Middle East and North Africa, followed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, followed by India, and then the UAE.

The report indicated that the Sultanate of Oman was the largest applicant in the ranking among the top 20 destinations in the ranking.

The preparation of the index was based on analysing flight and hotel data from millions of people, to determine destination rankings.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).