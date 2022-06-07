Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate, said that its daily Muscat to London flight will return to Terminal 4 at London Heathrow Airport (LHR), effective June 22, 2022.

Oman Air has flown a daily flight into Terminal 2 on a temporary basis for the past one and a half years of post-pandemic operations.

The presence at one of the world's busiest airports will further streamline the customer journey on one of Oman Air's signature routes, as Terminal 4 provides guests with a world-class shopping experience, including retail shops, booksellers, electrical outlets, souvenir shops, and much more.

Oman Air passengers flying out of Terminal 4 will continue to enjoy access to the dedicated Lounge, which offers state-of-the-art amenities to premium travellers prior to their journey.

All remaining Covid-19 precautionary safety measures and procedures in place at airports across Oman were lifted on May 22, an airline statement said.

