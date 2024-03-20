MADINAH — Prince Salman bin Sultan, emir of Madinah and chairman of the board of the Madinah Region Development Authority, inaugurated Al-Safiyyah Museum and Park. The opening ceremony was held in the presence of Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal, deputy emir of the Madinah region and vice chairman of the board of the authority, and Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah.



Al-Safiyyah Museum & Park are constructed on an area spreading over 4,400 square meters in the southern Central Area of Haram. The museum and park will have three main components: a public garden, cultural museum, waterways, in addition to commercial facilities including souvenir shops, restaurants and cafes.



During the opening ceremony, Prince Salman bin Sultan was briefed on the major components of Al-Safiyyah Museum and Park and their facilities. He also toured the museum titled the “Story of Creation”, which provides an integrated presentation, using audio-visual techniques, about the story of creation from the beginning of the universe through to the stories of the prophets and messengers. The museum relies on the cognitive narrative that visitors experience inside the museum. The emir watched a collection of museum displays and rare artifacts.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Fahad Albuliheshi., CEO of the Madinah Region Development Authority, said that Al-Safiyyah Museum and Park project is one of the distinctive development projects that will contribute to enriching and deepening the cultural and cognitive experience of visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque, and raising the level of quality of life for the residents of Madinah within the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.



He said the project, which represents a new source of civilization and knowledge and a distinctive mark in the history of Madinah, was developed in partnership with the private sector to be an attractive tourist destination, enhanced with cultural, recreational and commercial elements meant for visitors of the Prophet’s Mosque in an environment inspired by the urban identity of Madinah.



On the occasion, the emir was presented with a Qur’anic plaque written in Thuluth script that was more than 130 years old.



Al-Safiyyah Museum & Park aims to improve Madinah’s cultural offering, enrich the cultural experience of the Hajj and Umrah pilgrims visiting the city, and improve quality of life.



The project was implemented by Samaya Investment Company and its partners including 15 international consulting offices. Palm groves are spread strategically, while terraces surrounded by water fountains overlook the shops and cafés. It also features digital museum displays and employs integrated audio-visual capabilities to attract tourists and visitors in the Central Area of Madinah Haram.

