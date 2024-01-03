ABU DHABI - With the Letters of Light exhibition coming to a close on 14th January, Louvre Abu Dhabi invites art lovers and cultural explorers to seize this final chance to immerse themselves in the beauty and history of calligraphic art.

Since its opening, Letters of Light has provided a profound insight into the narrative of human civilisation as seen through the lens of calligraphy.

The exhibition features over 240 artworks from the collections of Louvre Abu Dhabi, as well as several pieces on loan, a large share of which come from the Bibliotheque nationale de France and includes a vast array of artifacts, manuscripts, and contemporary works that bridge the gap between the past and the present.

Calligraphy enthusiasts and novices alike will have the opportunity to view rare and historically significant and sacred pieces, allowing them to gain a deeper understanding of how the art form has been used to transmit knowledge, culture, and faith across centuries.

Papermaking and calligraphy enthusiasts can also discover the art behind the letters in an exclusive masterclass, Papermaking and Abstract Calligraphy, a two-day course with Emirati artists Taqwa Alnaqbi and Juma Alhaj inspired by the fascinating Letters of Light exhibition.

On 13th January, participants will observe the forms and aesthetics of Islamic scriptures in the Letters of Light exhibition and will learn to create specialty handmade papers with Taqwa Alnaqbi.

They will also have the opportunity to create their own manuscript-styled artworks, inscribing gestural writing motifs, with Juma Alhaj on 14th January.