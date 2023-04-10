Doha: A new enormous and striking sculpture, Gekröse (2011), at Doha Corniche is the latest piece added to the country's thriving public art space. The larger-than-life piece is among the late Austrian artist Franz West’s largest works during his career.

The massive laquered aluminium sculpture is adorned in bright pink hues and constructed in a convoluted shape, one that exudes an unmissable presence and certainly invites camera clicks.

Qatar Creates, on social media, described the artwork as an "intricate oversized piece takes up a myriad of shapes of textures, possibly evoking images of a prehistoric sea creature for one onlooker, while resembling a large-than-life representation of human intestines for another – among countless unique ways it can be seen and perceived."

The artwork is situated at Theatre Park in Corniche, in front of the iconic Umbrella Park.

Gekröse (2011) joins recently unveiled artworks at Doha Corniche such as 'Dugong', a polychromed mirror-polished stainless-steel sculpture made by renowned American artist Jeff Koons.

The piece is a part of Qatar Museum's programme of new and commissioned public artworks by celebrated local and international artists to be placed throughout the nation. Since its announcement in August last year, several public artworks and exhibitions have been inaugurated. Some of these include the art installation 'Us, Her, Him' by Lebanese artist Najla El Zein at Flag Plaza; the vibrant scuplture 'Doha Mountains' by Ugo Rondinone at 974 Stadium; and miniatures of Qatar's architectural wonders, 'The Doha Modern Playground' by Shezad Dawood at Al Masrah Park.

