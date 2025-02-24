Jumeirah announces the seasonal reopening of its Mediterranean hotels, Jumeirah Mallorca and Jumeirah Capri Palace, which are set to open their doors to guests on 15 March and 17 April 2025 respectively.

This season will see the introduction of new collaborations and guest experiences, which have been curated to inspire connection and conversation under the Mediterranean sun.

JUMEIRAH MALLORCA

Occupying a prime position between the Tramuntana Mountains and the Mediterranean Sea, Jumeirah Mallorca offers a distinctive clifftop retreat with unparalleled panoramic views. Reopening on 15 March, the hotel will continue to set the standard for hospitality in Mallorca with exceptional service, stylish interiors, and bespoke experiences which encourage guests to foster a deeper connection with Mallorca’s rich culture.

New for this season, Jumeirah Mallorca will offer guests an exclusive olfactory experience in partnership with renowned local perfumer Viti Vinci. The collaboration will see the introduction of a bespoke ‘Tramuntana Mist’ range of bathroom amenities to all the hotel’s rooms, with the scent also present in the lobby. Hotel guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy a private tour of the Viti Vinci Atelier in Palma, providing a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the art of perfumery.

Also joining the hotel’s experiences is an exclusive land-based excursion where guests will embark on an unforgettable journey through the Tramuntana Mountains. The trip will begin along the legendary Sa Calobra Road, famed for its challenging hairpin bends, before continuing onto the scenic descent that leads to the crystal-clear waters of the secluded bay of Sa Calobra in the northwest of the island, framed by dramatic cliffs.

Additionally, guests can explore Mallorca’s landscapes aboard a vintage wooden train from Sóller to Palma, passing lush valleys and charming villages. Along the way, they can savour local wines and traditional-Mallorcan dishes. New for the season, the hotel offers an experience in Santa Maria, where guests can hike or drive to Macià Batle’s private finca from the hotel, for an exclusive tour of the winemaking process, followed by a seasonal lunch paired with the estate’s finest vintages.

This season will also see the introduction of Irish skincare brand GROUND Wellbeing to Jumeirah Mallorca’s Talise Spa, as part of a wider rollout across Jumeirah’s global portfolio. Created in the lush landscapes of Ireland by Peigín Crowley, whose mission is to encourage people to slow down and connect inwards to achieve longevity through purposeful self-care, GROUND’s treatments focus on wellness with intention, addressing symptoms associated with menopause, gut health, sleep, and burnout. Guests will have the opportunity to experience signature GROUND treatments, tailored to restore balance and energy following travel, with each treatment harnessing the power of botanicals and ancient healing traditions in a holistic approach to self-care.

JUMEIRAH CAPRI PALACE

Located in the heart of Anacapri, Jumeirah Capri Palace seamlessly blends contemporary design with the natural beauty of the Italian coast, offering guests a glamorous Mediterranean escape. Reopening on 17 April, Jumeirah Capri Palace is the embodiment of the Italian Dolce Vita, with its traditional palazzo architecture and light and airy interiors.

This season, the hotel will reopen with a new set of suites curated by globally renowned architect Patricia Urquiola, which blend the island’s past with contemporary design in a celebration of Capri’s architectural traditions and natural beauty. Urquiola extensively researched Capri’s cultural history when designing the suites, and the island’s story is infused into every element of her design, creating a feeling of timeless sophistication. The new suites showcase traditional craftsmanship and custom-designed furniture, while also creating a seamless flow between the indoor and outdoor spaces using materials, colours, and textures inspired by the local coastal landscape. Patricia Urquiola’s visionary design will also extend to the pool and bar areas, transforming these spaces with a fresh and refined aesthetic inspired by the timeless charm of Capri's Genius Loci.

Following the success of the hotel’s four-hands dinners over the years, Jumeirah Capri Palace will host a series of exclusive dining events this season, bringing a roster of internationally Michelin-starred chefs to the island for the first time. The series will start this April, with subsequent editions in May, June, and August, promising a diverse offering, which will delight distinguished foodies from around the world.

For guests looking for the ultimate wellness escape, the Capri Medical Spa continues to be one of Europe’s most highly regarded health and beauty centres, specialising in personalised holistic and medical programmes. The spa is renowned for the Leg School treatment, known throughout the world for its excellence in the prevention and cure of cellulite, water retention and all vascular concerns in the lower limbs. New for this season, GROUND Wellbeing products and treatments focused on addressing symptoms associated with menopause, gut health, sleep, and burnout will be available.

Building on its reputation as a destination for art lovers, this season the hotel will expand its renowned art collection. Hosted at The White Museum -the hotel’s private collection of contemporary works adorning the common areas- new additions include Maurizio Galimberti’s Polaroid Mosaics and graphite-on-paperwork by Serse, courtesy of the artist and Galleria Continua. Complete with curated exhibitions and dynamic partnerships in collaboration with internationally renowned galleries including Galleria Continua, The White Museum serves as a blank canvas from which creativity and discovery can thrive, offering guests a truly transformative experience.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).