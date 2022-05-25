JEDDAH — The Jeddah Season has announced that until the end of the season, the entry of the visitor's to the "Jeddah Art Promenade" would be free.



The Jeddah Season Department said that the decision to enter the “Jeddah Art Promenade” event area for free was taken to increase the options in the free event areas.



The initiative also aims to raise the enjoyment of visitors and families with the events and programs that are held in the area on the waterfront, Jeddah Season Department added.



It is noteworthy that the Jeddah Art Promenade area within the Jeddah Waterfront, which is one of the Jeddah Season activities areas, is surrounded by an integrated system of services that suit everyone, such as live performances and theaters, as well as fireworks displays and many entertainment events.



In addition to entertainment shows and events, the area includes more than 95 stores, restaurants, a café and a recreational area for children's games, which through it attract visitors in the marine atmosphere of Jeddah.



It is worth mentioning that the second edition of the Jeddah Season 2022 kicked off in May 3 and will last for 60 days, with 2,800 activities taking place in nine main zones in the presence of a large number of Jeddah residents and visitors.

