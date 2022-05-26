Jeddah - The Yacht Club zone, one of the zones of 2022 Jeddah season, has witnessed a large turnout of families with the start of the extended vacation, from lovers of the beautiful views of the waterfront, and lovers of tasting the luxurious food being offered by international restaurants in the Marina zone.

Mohammed Al-Omari believes that the Yacht Club Marina is the best option for having a luxurious dinner with a wonderful view of the sea, and spending beautiful times with the family, noting that it was specially made for this zone to watch the water shows and enjoy the wonderful atmosphere there.

Rima Tawfiq confirmed that what attracts her and her friends in the Yacht Club zone is the charming sea view of the zone's restaurants and sessions, in addition to the exciting water theater shows.

In turn, Omar Baeshen praised the many different restaurant options that characterize the zone, whether local or international, in addition to other shows, including the most famous international music that transports visitors to the zone between Beethoven and the famous Titanic.

Hassan Al-Omari believes that the Yacht Club zone is one of the very special zones in Jeddah season, which is characterized by calmness and luxurious events, indicating that he will repeat his visit again.

It is worth mentioning that the yacht marina provides visitors to Jeddah season with many options for restaurants and luxury cafes overlooking the sea as the most beautiful zone of Jeddah season 2022 on the waterfront, which is witnessing a large number of visitors these days.