DUBAI - Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the inaugural Dubai Esports Festival (DEF) 2022, set to take place from 9th – 20th November 2022, will feature an exciting set of live events and activities across two weeks that will bring together leading gamers and esports thought leaders from across the world.

Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) in partnership with VSPN - a global leader in E-sports activities and solutions, the Dubai Esports Festival (DEF) 2022 will be the first international leisure event to be held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), Expo City Dubai following the hugely successful Expo 2020.

DEF 2022 is set to be the most exciting esports and gaming event in the Middle East, in line with Dubai’s position as a hub for innovation. The Festival will feature two weeks of live events and activities including the highly anticipated PUBG Global Championship 2022, GameExpo, PopconME, Initiate Summit, a live concert, regional tournaments and a school tournament as well as retail promotions taking place across the city showcasing the latest games and merchandise.

The event will bring together the world’s greatest gamers, developers, creatives and artists, allowing esports fans to meet and engage with global gaming celebrities and industry leaders.

Muna Al Falasi, Director, Festival Strategy & Planning, DFRE commented, "We very much look forward to a dynamic and stimulating event which will enrich the thriving gaming and esports scene in Dubai. The event will attract talented and enthusiastic gaming individuals from around the world, allowing gaming communities to connect and interact with top-tier esports professionals and create a space for the sector to expand and thrive. During the Festival, the series of exhilarating events will create spaces and platforms for key thought leaders to share industry updates and inspire all individuals in attendance to engage with this exciting sector."

"Dubai has an ambitious vision to build a digitally-enabled future, and we are committed to reinforcing the Emirate’s position as a global hub for events, tourism, and innovation by providing unmatched infrastructure, facilities, and services. Having welcomed the world through a series of unique events at DEC during Expo 2020, we are looking forward to welcoming DEF’s participants and guests from across the globe for this much-anticipated festival," said Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Vice President of Venue Services Management, Dubai World Trade Centre.

Sholto Douglas Home, Chief Sales and Marcomms Officer, Expo City Dubai, said, "Continuing Expo 2020 Dubai’s legacy of driving innovation through collaboration, Expo City Dubai is leading the way in creative pursuits, smart solutions and new technologies, and we are excited to host an event of this scale and popularity. The incredible set-up at Dubai Exhibition Centre will bring together local and global gamers and E-sports fans in an exhilarating event that will showcase this fast-growing international phenomenon."

The Dubai Esports Festival will create a platform for global gamers, investors, entrepreneurs and international players to engage in a vibrant environment during the Festival. The Festival will also be host to a series of lifestyle and pop cultural activities for families and children.