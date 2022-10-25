DUBAI - Global Village, the region’s leading family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, opens its doors tomorrow, 25 October at 6.00 pm, marking the official start of its 27th season.

This year, Global Village brings together 27 pavilions, over 3,500 shopping outlets and more than 250 restaurants, cafes, and street food options. Featuring 40,000 shows, guests can experience a new lineup of some of the world’s best performers, famous characters, world-class concerts, street entertainment and the region’s only water-based stunt show. More than 175 rides, games and attractions are also available for guests to enjoy, including the new Global Village Big Balloon, a one-of-its-kind Helium Balloon Ride providing spectacular 360-degree views across Global Village and its wider surroundings.

Mohamed Sharaf, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Holding Entertainment, said, “Global Village has been a regional and international phenomenon for close to three decades, helping cement Dubai as a global hub for entertainment and tourism. Since the end of Season 26, our teams have been using guest feedback and data to find new and unique ways to take the guest experience to the next level. This would not be possible without our extraordinary teams and partners, who work tirelessly to bring the beautiful cultures of the world to Dubai’s Global Village. We are delighted to welcome our guests from across the globe to the 27th Season of Global Village with another unmissable line-up of attractions, shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences.”

Celebrating the opening of Season 27, Global Village is bringing a unique fleet of some of the world’s most recognisable and iconic cars to the streets of Dubai. The Global Village “wonder rides” feature taxis from New York, Cuba, Japan, Thailand, Mexico, and Lebanon. Global Village will also be inviting guests to enjoy fun back-seat themed challenges, inspired by the host country of each cab. Anyone who spots one of the Global Village wonder rides can take a photo, post it on their social media channels, tag #WonderRides and stand a chance to win some exciting prizes.

New attractions in Season 27 include the Global Village Big Balloon, House of Fear, the scariest haunted house in the region and Diggers Lab, a hydraulic digger experience located at the entrance of Carnaval. The first Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditorium in the MENA region returns to Global Village for its 4th year and welcomes over 50 new exhibits, and the new Hero’s Gallery.

The Season 27 entertainment line-up features a range of fan favourites, globally renowned performers, a new stunt show, famous characters, world-class concerts and street entertainment. Guests can see over 400 performers from 40 different countries, with over 200 performances every night.

Guests will be able to choose from over 250 restaurants, cafes and street food options, with a range of new concepts and upgraded dining options bringing the flavours of the world to Global Village. New this season, guests can experience high-end cuisine in four beautifully designed double-storey restaurants, overlooking Dragon Lake.

New pavilions from Qatar and Oman add to the excitement of the unique shopping experience at the 27th season of Global Village that has 27 pavilions in total. Guests can also shop at the Road of Asia, a new pedestrian street featuring 43 kiosks from 13 Asian countries with authentic products from Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, Brunei, Laos, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, and the Philippines.

Global Village will welcome its first guests from 18:00 on 25th October. From Wednesday 26th October, the Park is open daily Sunday to Thursday from 16:00 until midnight. On Friday, Saturday, and public holidays, opening hours are 16:00 until 1:00. Entry gates are closed half an hour before Global Village’s closing time. Tuesdays are exclusively reserved for ladies and families except on public holidays and the season opening day, Tuesday 25th October.