With Eid Al Fitr round the corner, here’s a list of five destinations for those still undecided on where to spend their Eid holiday.

Biltmore Hotel Villas, Dubai, UAE

The newly launched Biltmore Hotel Villas is nestled in a prime location just steps away from Mall of the Emirates. Offering guests privacy and luxury, it is a serene retreat within easy reach of entertainment, luxury retail, and vibrant nightlife.

Perfectly balancing the excitement of city life with secluded tranquillity, it's ideal for those seeking both indulgence and relaxation.

Among the 20 exclusive villas offered, guests can choose from various configurations to suit their needs. Options include three-bedroom villas, ideal for smaller groups or families, while four-bedroom villas offer additional luxury for larger families or groups of friends.

The property also features two five-bedroom villas boasting a generous plot size. Exclusive to the five-bedroom villas, guests can enjoy access to a spacious rooftop area. Additionally, one of these villas features an elegant grand piano in the entrance hall, while the other boasts a pool table for family and friends' enjoyment.

Both the five-bedroom villas also offer a fully equipped industrial kitchen separate from the main living area, allowing for seamless meal preparation by either a private chef or dedicated staff, ensuring convenience for guests.

Each of these luxurious villas seamlessly blends Emirati elegance with modern European style. Every villa is equipped with amenities desired by discerning guests, including a private swimming pool, expansive terrace, jacuzzi, and a plush cinema room for ultimate relaxation.

Smart home technology enhances convenience and efficiency, while private garages in the basement ensure secure parking as guests can access their villas from the assigned underground parking as well as the lobby.

Heritance Aarah Maldives

Heritance Aarah Maldives is a premium all-inclusive resort that combines tranquillity and natural beauty. Nestled in the captivating Raa Atoll, just a 40-minute seaplane journey from Male, this award-winning resort has been recognised as the Best Beachfront All-Inclusive Family Resort by Forbes in 2023.

Immerse yourself in the essence of Maldivian culture and hospitality as you enjoy a special Eid Al Fitr package.

It features Family Pool Beach Villas, providing a private and opulent space complete with its plunge pool. The Koka Kids Club offers a blend of adventure and education with a range of indoor and outdoor activities.

SO/ Maldives

Just a 15-minute speedboat ride from Malé Velana International Airport lies SO/ Maldives – an all-new, avant-garde island resort featuring a statement collection of bespoke beachfront and over-water villas.

Leading a new generation of luxury for modern adventurers, the private island enclave is offering GCC travellers a host of benefits to help celebrate Eid Al Fitr in style.

Book three nights between 1 March and 15 April to enjoy complimentary speedboat transfers and a relaxing 60-minute spa treatment for two, as well as access to the beach club, wellness camp, distinctive dining experiences and a full programme of activities for all ages.

At the resort’s kids’ club, The Nest, younger guests are welcome to join for a day of fun and entertainment from 9am to 5.30pm on April 9. An array of Eid-themed activities awaits including a Creativity Corner, Canvas Bag Painting, Eid Greeting Card making, and to end the day, a Family Eid Game to get the whole tribe involved.

Adaaran Select Meedhupparu, Maldives

Nestled just a 40-minute seaplane ride from Male International Airport, Adaaran Select Meedhupparu is a natural paradise.

The hotel offers 25% discount on the 24-hour premium all-inclusive package.

It features four exquisite restaurants, where an array of premium beverages is served; beach parties, sunset cruises, dolphin watching, and more.

It offers a chance to explore the resort's natural house reef, a haven for divers, or for ultimate rejuvenation, the well-equipped spa offers a range of treatments to soothe your senses.

With stylish décor and breathtaking views of the majestic Indian Ocean, the spacious accommodation options at Adaaran Select Meedhupparu are designed to cater to the needs of all guests.

Vienna, Austria

A city of cultural wonders, culinary thrills, and open-air delights, Vienna is a must-visit destination whether travelling with friends or family or embarking on a solo trip.

Here are the best places to eat, play and stay in the Austrian capital. Just a short six-hour flight from Dubai, Vienna is within easy reach of the GCC, perfect for an Eid Al Fitr getaway.

Dinner at the museum: On Thursday evenings, Vienna’s cultural and culinary riches combine when the Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna hosts its weekly Dinner at the Museum. It offers experience includes a five-course menu served in the grand domed hall, followed by a tour of the museum.

Reserve a table between 6pm and 10pm on Thursdays. Throughout the week, you can also get your culture and culinary fix at the café-restaurants in the Naturhistorisches Museum Vienna and the Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna.

Open-air adventure: A destination in its own right, the Wurstelprater amusement park is home to 250 stands and attractions, from the iconic 65-metre Giant Ferris Wheel and traditional merry-go-round to ultra-modern highlights such as the Ejection Seat, which propels you to dizzying heights of 90 metres.

Fun-filled events include Family Sundays, Vacation Games and Prater Fairs throughout the season, and Prater Adventure Tours.

Experience a Boutique Appeal: In the heart of the city, opposite the lush expanse of Stadtpark, Almanac Palais Vienna is a boutique five-star hotel with 31 chic rooms and 80 beautiful suites.

Set within a pair of historic buildings, this thoughtfully designed retreat is rich with Viennese charm and refined luxury. The hotel’s Donnersmarkt Restaurant and Bar offer an inventive take on Austrian Alpine cuisine, with a plant-forward menu inspired by Vienna’s traditional weekly markets. The Almanac’s serene spa is the perfect place to unwind.

