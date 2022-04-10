Jeddah Transport Company in cooperation with Jeddah Airports Company and the Saudi Public Transport Company (SAPTCO), will launch on Sunday (April 10) an express transportation service between King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) and the center of Jeddah.



The service aims to develop public transportation services in Jeddah and provide its best to serve all segments of society at an affordable amount of SR15. This is in addition to the various options it will provide for travelers to move from and to the airport.



The express bus service at KAIA will operate around the clock during the week and will be connected with Jeddah’s center, which comes within the joint cooperation to develop bus transport services to and from the airport in terminal 1. The service will include the transportation between terminal 1 and the northern terminal 2.



Jeddah Airports Company will allocate a special bus parking in the departure and arrival areas of the airport at terminal 1. The company will also establish a waiting station in front of the bus stops in the arrivals area.



The two stations of the airport and SAPTCO station in Al-Balad will also be connected soon through 3 stops, including:



1 - The first stop to be located near Flamingo Mall.



2 - The second stop tol be located near Al-Andalus Mall.



3 - The third stop tol be located at Al-Madinah Road, Al-Baghdadiyah District 7.



The performance of the service, adherence to the schedule, the cleanliness of the bus internally and externally, in addition to the safety of its readiness, will be followed-up by the company.



The company will also coordinate with the government and private agencies operating at the KAIA to facilitate the implementation of the bus transportation service from and to terminal 1.



It is noteworthy that the buses were designed to accommodate 33 passengers, in addition to places designated for people with disabilities, and empty places for traveling bags.



Jeddah Transport Company said that those wishing to use the bus service could purchase tickets through several sales points inside the airport or by using the SAPTCO app for payment.



The transportation service agreement was signed by the Executive Director of the Jeddah Transport Company Dr. Osama Abdo, CEO of Jeddah Airports Company Eng. Ryan Tarabzouni, and CEO of the Saudi Public Transport Company (SAPTCO) Eng. Khaled Al-Hogail.

