UAE national carrier Etihad Airways has announced special offers on select destinations within its network for travel between September 10 and December 10 to coincide the release of the feature film Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

These offers to select destinations including Indian cities Mumbai and Delhi as well as its South East Asian hotspots Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) and Bangkok (Thailand) on the Etihad network will self-destruct on July 31.

"Etihad Airways is on a mission to bring ‘Impossible Deals’ to its guests in celebration of its partnership with Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One," said its Chief Revenue Officer Arik De.

"We’re excited to seal our partnership for the latest in the Mission: Impossible series. We know the demand for travel is sky high this summer, but with Etihad’s Impossible Deals, we hope to make your travel missions possible!," he stated.

"With the Impossible Deals, guests can fly to India with fares starting as low as AED895 in Economy to Mumbai or AED995 to Delhi. Economy fares to Kuala Lumpur start at AED2,795 and at AED2,895 to Bangkok," said De.

Also those wishing to travel to Europe can take advantage of the sale from as little as AED2,445 to Zurich or travel in Business from AED14,995," he added.

Etihad pointed out that everyone flying on its wide-body fleet will benefit from complimentary ‘Chat’ messaging throughout their entire flight by signing in with Etihad Guest membership or simply enrolling online before flying to benefit immediately.

The free chat feature includes access to popular messaging apps like WhatsApp, Botim, Messenger, and WeChat to name a few.

According to De, all passengers will be able to experience a dedicated Mission: Impossible channel on E-BOX, its inflight entertainment service.

"The channel will feature all six of the Mission Impossible series as well as exciting behind-the-scenes content," he added.

