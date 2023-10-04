Ethara has unveiled the Yas Island Race Season Package for motorsport enthusiasts, including access to an electrifying month of action in November featuring the regional debut of the FIM World Supercross Championship with the WSX Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

With the countdown to the motorsport season kick off in Abu Dhabi, motorsport enthusiasts can look forward to an incredible experience on Yas Island in November with a range of additional benefits.

The Yas Island Race Season Package including tickets for the WSX #AbuDhabiGP from November 4-5 at Etihad Arena, with exclusive track-walk access on the opening day, and access to the final race of the F1 2023 season in Abu Dhabi from November 23-26 at Yas Marina Circuit, taking in the #AbuDhabiGP from the new West Straight Grandstand located at the end of the circuit’s longest straight.

The ultimate racing fan experience also includes access to Pirelli F1 Testing on Tuesday, November 28 as the F1 teams round out the 2023 season with some of the sport’s upcoming stars getting their first laps in an F1 car around the Yas Marina Circuit track.

Ticket holders for the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will also avail complimentary access to one of Yas Island’s incredible adventure parks, as well as the Yasalam After-Race Concerts featuring headline performances from Tiesto, Ava Max and Foo Fighters. In addition to the Yas All In programme, #AbuDhabiGP ticket holders can visit the city’s cultural landmarks, including Louvre Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Watan.

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, Ethara’s CEO said: “This year’s motorsports season will be our biggest to date with exciting additions in the form of the FIM World Supercross Championship's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix alongside the region’s biggest weekend in the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – bringing two motorsport world championships to Yas Island within just a few weeks of each other.

“We are delighted to invite motorsport followers to enjoy the ultimate fan experience here on Yas Island with access to the WSX Abu Dhabi GP alongside the Formula 1 season finale and the Pirelli F1 testing, as well as all the benefits that our Abu Dhabi GP ticket offers to fans. We look forward to kicking off a sensational season of sport on Yas Island soon.”

A limited number of hospitality packages are also remaining for the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 featuring an award-winning line-up of international cuisine and incredible dining experiences for fans to enjoy.

With 15 exciting hospitality experiences placed across the iconic track, including the all-new Deck at Two, a VIP-viewing platform at Turn 2, with exclusive menus from Nobu Dubai, estiatorio Milos and Hakkasan Dubai of Atlantis Dubai.

Renowned for its premium sushi and grilled Japanese offerings, Roka also makes a debut this year at Club 58.

