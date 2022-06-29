Emirates is making Dubai a cooler summer holiday destination than ever before, offering customers free entry to some of the UAE’s most popular attractions plus many more exciting offers.

Meanwhile, the city’s marquee event - The Dubai Summer Surprises - returns with a full calendar of entertainment, culture and family activities.

Whether returning to Dubai or visiting for the first time, Emirates’ customers can enjoy free entry to these highly popular UAE attractions:

The iconic Burj Khalifa At The Top: Experience breathtaking views from the world’s tallest building. Located on the 124th and 125th floors of iconic Burj Khalifa, customers on the outdoor observation deck can marvel at the stunning views of the city from 555 metres above sea level. The complimentary tickets are for admission from 30 June to 30 September 2022.

The Dubai Fountains Boardwalk Experience: Watch a spectacular show of water, music and light from a floating platform just nine metres away from the world’s largest choreographed fountains, located at the foot of Burj Khalifa.

Louvre Abu Dhabi: Immerse in the stories attached to the hundreds of antique pieces that each date back hundreds of years, and enjoy a collection of 167 artworks by internationally renowned artists at one of the UAE’s most iconic cultural attractions.

These summer specials are valid for travellers who book a return trip to Dubai in any cabin class between June 27/28 and July 10/11, 2022 for travel from July 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022, an Emirates statement said.

Experience more of Dubai with Emirates

My Emirates Pass: The Emirates boarding pass also doubles up as a discount card for the summer until 30 September 2022. Emirates’ customers can simply show their boarding pass and a valid form of identification to hundreds of retail, leisure and dining outlets to enjoy fantastic discounts throughout Dubai.

Skywards partners: Members of Emirates’ award-winning loyalty programme, Skywards, can earn Miles on everyday spends at retail outlets in the UAE, and redeem these Miles for reward tickets, upgrades, as well as tickets for concerts and sports events.

The Dubai Experience: Customers can now browse, create and book their own customised itineraries including flights, hotel stay, visits to key attractions, and other dining and leisure experiences in Dubai and the UAE, through Emirates’ Dubai Experience platform, and enjoy even more unique benefits.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).