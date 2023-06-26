UAE residents look forward to enjoying a six-day break for Eid Al Adha, which already marks the longest holiday of the year. However, some families in the Emirates have extended this break by simply taking an additional day of leave.

Families are utilising their leave by taking Monday off (June 26), effectively transforming the Eid holidays into a nine-day affair when combined with their weekends. Several expats have already left the country as most schools begin their two-month break after the last working day, which is tomorrow.

Egyptian expat Khloud Waleed who works for a communications company in the UAE, said, "I thought of taking Monday off from work as that's the only working day before Eid. This way, I get a nine-day break which I haven't taken in a long time. Sometimes, giving yourself some rest is important so you can rejuvenate yourself. That helps one to get back to work with greater enthusiasm."

Waleed added, "We'll take one day at a time. But we have planned a trip to Abu Dhabi tomorrow to enjoy the Ferrari World. We might extend our stay there by a day. But I am also preparing for my Tuesday fast. It's a special day. I intend to spend quality time with my family during this long break. That really is high on my agenda."

The idea also resonates well with British expat Maxine Braddock, a UAE resident for almost 14 years.

She said, "I'm not working now as I have been offered a great opportunity in Saudi Arabia. I'm just going through the visa-related processes at the moment. I expect to leave the country in about two-and-a-half weeks. But I must mention that had I been working, I would have taken the Monday off to have a full week holiday and only use one day's leave which is a win-win situation for an employee."

Staycation plans

Hotels across the country are trying to attract customers during the Eid Al Adha holidays, leading to increased bookings for staycation packages by families. Therefore, many prefer taking a day off to enjoy a long, restful break.

Kazakh national in Dubai, Karina Shashkova, said, "My husband is taking the day off on Monday or may only work for a few hours in the morning. We will pick up our children from the school and, after that, head straight for Atlantis The Royal."

Karina said one of her sons is turning seven on that day. "So, we thought, why not make the most of the day, celebrate his birthday and make it memorable for him and the entire family as the Eid holidays begin the following day? The Atlantis The Royal is a new property, and we are excited about the staycation. It's got an aqua park which is ideal for the summers, and the kids will hopefully have a good time. The deals for staycations are impressive, and I got a good one too!"

Early summer break

Families also reiterate they are looking to maximise their time off and enjoy an extended vacation instead during the Eid holidays.

Similarly, Karishma Singh, who is in India, said, "We are currently travelling. We have taken a day off from work on Monday to maximise our enjoyment of the Eid holidays. From a professional standpoint, this period is relatively quiet for me. Additionally, my son will be absent from school that day, coinciding with the last day of the academic term, which I feel is okay. Presently, I am visiting my brother and sister-in-law in Mumbai, and afterwards, my son and I will be travelling to Delhi to meet my parents, who have not had the opportunity of seeing him for quite some time now."

She added, "As parents age, they can't always travel for health reasons. But I strongly feel grandparents play a unique and significant role in the lives of their grandchildren, providing them with love and wisdom. So, my son has also been looking forward to this trip and bonding with them over these holidays."

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).