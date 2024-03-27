One Za’abeel, the iconic landmark developed by Investment Corporation of Dubai, has achieved the record for the longest ‘Longest Cantilevered Building’ in the world with its panoramic sky concourse, The Link.

The Guinness World Records achievement was cemented on March 1, making One Za’abeel the latest development to add a unique and imaginative first to Dubai’s long list of record-breaking buildings.

The Link stretches an impressive 230 metres in length, dissecting One Za’abeel’s skyscrapers 100 metres above the ground, while its record-breaking cantilever extends 67.277 metres beyond the development’s main tower.

A feat of engineering, construction and assembly of The Link was completed in two phases over a total of 16 days without disruption to the four lanes of live traffic below the operation.

Phase one of The Link lift marked one of the heaviest lifts in the region, where the steel structure weighing over 8,500 tonnes was lifted into place over 12 days. Over 110 special jacks and heavy-duty strand jacks were used, calling for a concerted effort by a team of global experts in the fields of construction, engineering, and contracting. Phase two saw the 900+ ton cantilevered structure lifted into place over four days.

Floating above the city, The Link’s monumental 230 metres is home to 8 Michelin-inspired restaurants, the UAE’s longest suspended infinity pool, and a chic destination bar. Offering 360º views of the Emirate of Dubai, The Link is quickly solidifying itself as a must-visit destination in Dubai where visitors can indulge in luxurious fine dining experiences and magnificent views.

"Over the past few months, we’ve proudly watched as One Za’abeel fills with life and activity. Our endeavours to deliver One Za’abeel with innovation, excellence, and ambition have come to fruition. Achieving the title for the ‘Longest Cantilevered Building’ serves as a badge of recognition that we have successfully delivered on the promises we set for the development from the very beginning," Issam Galadari, Director of One Za’abeel Holdings, said of the achievement.

"We are glad to see The Link honoured as an engineering and architectural marvel and look forward to welcoming visitors to experience this luxurious, record-breaking skybridge for themselves.”

