UAE - Now there is a new option for travelling to Sharjah from Dubai. A ferry service has been launched between the two emirates, reducing the travel time between them.

The marine transportation service provides some captivating views of Dubai and Sharjah.

The service departs from Al Ghubaiaba Station in Dubai, sails past stunning Dubai Islands and Deira Corniche, and arrives at Sharjah Aquarium Marine Station, providing travallers a safe and comfortable journey.

From Dubai's Al Ghubaiba Marine Station, the ferry passes Dubai Islands and Deira Corniche to reach the serene waterside views of the cultural emirate, docking at Sharjah Aquarium Marine Station.

Commuters can reach Al Ghubaiba station using public transportation buses and the Dubai Metro green line.

The ferry timings are:

Weekday (Monday - Thursday): From Sharjah Aquarium station: 7:00 am, 8:30 am, 4:45 pm, 6:15 pm.

From Al Ghubaiba station: 7:45 am, 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm, 7:00 pm.

Weekend (Friday - Sunday): From Sharjah Aquarium station: 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm.

From Al Ghubaiba station: 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm, 8:00 pm.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).