Residents of Dubai will enjoy bike rides free of charge for a day for an unlimited number of trips.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has tied up with Careem, to offer bike rides free of charge across 186 docking stations in the emirate for an unlimited number of trips, provided the single trip does not exceed 45 minutes.

The offer will be valid on Saturday, June 10, 2023, to mark World Environment Day, which is celebrated on June 5, annually.

Customers can avail of free rides through the Careem app by selecting “Bike” under the “Go” section on the home screen. Customers can choose the “One Day” pass and avail of a free ride using the code “Free,” which would give them 24-hour access. Participants will be required to enter their card details but won’t be charged.

RTA encouraged community groups to adopt healthier habits and use flexible mobility means during leisure and exercise periods.

Since its launch in February 2020, Careem Bike has displaced over 2.5 tons of CO2, the equivalent of 713 cars emitting CO2 throughout the year.

Careem Bikes are available in City Walk, Business Bay, Dubai Media City, Karama, Al Mankhool and Kite Beach.

