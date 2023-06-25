Over 26 million passengers have passed through Dubai International Airport's (DXB) passport control in the first half of this year – of whom 36 per cent or more than 9 million individuals have used the smart gates to complete the procedure within seconds, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) announced on Saturday.

Smart gates feature a new contactless process as passengers who have registered can pass through by “simply looking at the green light, with no need to scan a document”, according to the DXB website.

The green light is found on top of the camera. Passengers must remove anything that covers their faces, including masks, glasses, and hats.

“Keep your passport and boarding pass ready in case they are needed. In case you are unable to pass through the Smart Gate, you can return to the immigration counter located behind it,” GDRFA website noted.

Lt-Gen Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, GDRFA director general, said the passport counters and smart gates at DXB are fully prepared to receive large numbers of passengers, especially in light of the expected increase in travellers during the Eid Al Adha and summer holidays.

There are 120 smart gates at DXB, according to GDRFA.

Major General Talal Al-Shanqeeti, assistant director general of Airport Passport Affairs sector, said GDRAF is “working continuously to develop the service in the smart gates with the aim of adopting it by the largest number of travelers to avoid delays.”

“Users of the smart gates during the first half accounted for 36 per cent of the total number of passengers, and we hope that the number of users will reach 50 per cent at the end of the year,” he added.

