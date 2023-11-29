A tree powered by artificial intelligence (AI), a sustainable fashion show under the Al Wasl Dome and dance and theatrical performances are among the experiences that await visitors to Expo City Dubai as it hosts climate change conference COP28.

As world leaders brainstorm ways to make the world greener and cleaner, UAE residents and visitors can become part of the conversation with a series of experiences. While the destination’s Blue Zone hosts formal negotiations between policymakers, the Green Zone is open to one and all.

The hub will feature art installations and activations on December 3-12. While entry is free, visitors need to book a day pass to secure a spot on the date they choose. Children aged 12 and under are not required to register for admission.

Here is a list of cool things to check out at Expo City Dubai — experiences that are designed to “educate, involve, and empower climate innovators as well as those curious about becoming climate actionists in their daily lives”.

AI, nature and art: Tree of life

In the Energy Hub, visitors will discover an AI-powered interactive digital art installation. A contemporary symbol of environmental sustainability, the installation takes inspiration from the Ghaf tree and fuses art with AI. Native to the UAE, the tree is renowned for thriving in harsh conditions.

Fashion show goes green

On December 6, Al Wasl Plaza will transform into a fashion runway. Notable fashion houses will unveil sustainable collections, making it the first-ever fashion show at COP.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).