Enjoy your brunch with a view to obsess over at Akira Back, with the spectacular scenery of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai Marina ahead of you. Other than an extensive menu, there are various vegetarian and gluten free options too, if you’re on the lookout for healthier options. Children under 12 can brunch for free.

Venue: W Dubai The Palm, Jumeirah

Price: Dhs395 (soft drinks), Dhs495 (house beverages)

The perfect weekend getaway, Nikki Beach has one of the best brunches Dubai has to offer. Lay down under the blue sky with your feet in the golden sand as you groove to the DJs playing their best tunes. With an international cuisine, including delicious desserts and drinks, head there from 1pm-4pm on Sundays.

Venue: Nikki Beach, Pearl Jumeirah

Price: Dhs315 (soft drinks) Dhs515 (house beverages)

Do you reminisce the days of Expo 2020 Dubai? The feeling of being surrounded by every culture out there and the thrill, beauty, and inclusion of it all. You can now enjoy the foodie version of the Expo with Liwan’s Around The World themed brunch every Sunday from 12.30 to 4pm.

Venue: Swissôtel Al Ghurair, Deira

Price: Dhs175 per person, Dhs88 (kids)

Looking to enjoy the Dubai summers but also beat the heat? Aloft mina has the perfect combo in store for you with their Sunday Aqua Brunch at High Note. With its retractable roof, seating area covered with canopies and multiple air conditioning units, this summer friendly brunch spot is calling out to you.

Venue: Aloft Al Mina Hotel, Mankool

Price: Dh149 per person

An Indian brunch is always a classic delight to devour with family and friends. Masti brings you its Mischievous Monkey Brunch where you can enjoy a wide variety of Indo fusion delicacies like pulled tandoori chicken bao, pizza with burrata, truffle and makhani sauce, to enjoy your dreamy afternoon.

Venue: La Mer, Jumeirah 1

Price: Dhs245 (soft drinks), Dhs345 (house beverages)

Overlooking the Dubai Water Canal, visit this party destination with its Under The Moon brunches. The destined spot for meat lovers, be sure to try their rock shrimps, dynamite misto, chicken tacos, boneless buffalo wings, pepperoni flat bread, sliders, sushi, edamame, vegetable tempura mix and more.

Venue: JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Business Bay

Price: Dh199 (house beverages)

