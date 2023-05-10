Dine at an exclusive beachside lounge Praia situated along Palm Jumeirah’s West Palm Beach, set in the heart of popular Dubai hotel, FIVE Palm Jumeirah. In addition to some of the best views of the Dubai Marina Skyline, Praia offers a modern expression of Californian cuisine with its sharing-style menu. The experience also includes live beats by DJs and performances that will keep visitors entertained. For reservations, call 058 870 0708.

Club Lab Golf is offering a complimentary 30-minute coaching session for children with the purchase of any adult coaching or club-building service today. An adult coaching session is priced at Dh575. Purchases made today, which is also National Golf Day, can be used for up to three months, making this the perfect indoor summer experience.

Popular Peruvian-Japanese restaurant located in the Address Fountain Views Hotel, Nazcaa has launched a new menu titled Nomikai. Priced at Dh99 per person, the deal includes two revitalising beverages and two mouth-watering tapas dishes that can be enjoyed with the stunning Burj Khalifa views. The menu is inspired by the rich flavours and spices of Peruvian and Japanese cuisines and highlights include Kabukiage Avocado, Chicken Karaage, Langoustine Tacos, and Hamachi. Monday to Friday, from 4pm till 8pm. For reservations, call 04 542 4200.

TJ’s at Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers is set to kick off an exciting musical bingo night every Wednesday from 7pm onwards. Bingo enthusiasts can groove to short segments of cheesy tunes while battling it out with other music aficionados. The event features three rounds of Bingo, and diners can also indulge in unlimited wings for Dh69 per person, or Dh109, which adds three house beverages to the deal. For reservations, call 04 574 1111.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).