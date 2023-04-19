Al Ain Zoo is all set to welcome visitors during this Eid Al Fitr with a full range of events and entertainment activities that make it the city's number one family destination where visitors can enjoy a variety of exciting experiences.

The Zoo will be open to visitors daily during Eid Al-Fitr from 09:00 to 21:00 with a wonderful family atmosphere that begins with Eid decorations throughout the Zoo. A number of shows and events suitable for all family members, with games, competitions, children's workshops will entertain the visitors. Live shows such as Al-Ayala show, Punjabi show, bubbles, carnival parade, drums and a great selection of food options for every taste will also be there.

During Eid, the Zoo also offers its distinctive range of animal experiences and adventures, such as the Wings of the Sahara show, the incredible experience of feeding penguins, the leopard race, the lemur walk, and of course the unique Al Ain Safari experiences that are ideal for the whole family to enjoy.

In addition, the magnificent Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre will showcase its activities including a series of films and documentaries that show the history of the region, its traditional crafts, learning about preparing Arabic coffee, along with many recreational and cultural programmes aimed at attracting visitors of all ages.