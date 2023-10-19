Travelling next year? Don't miss Singapore Airlines' discounts on more than 170,000 flight tickets — which will be up for grabs from next month.

The carrier recently announced the special sale as part of its 'Time to Fly' travel fair.

The discounts cover roundtrip flights that will be taking off to 71 destinations from January to September 2024. Whether you're travelling business or economy (or premium economy), you can take advantage of the reduced rates, the airline said.

How big the discounts are is yet to be revealed, as full details will be available only on October 31.

Tickets will be up for sale from November 3 until November 16 — and can be booked via app, on the airline's website, or with authorised travel agents.

Singapore Airlines is also extending the special seat sale to its low-cost carrier Scoot, which will offer 200,000 one-way tickets from Singapore at promo rates. These will be available to those travelling between November 2023 and October 2024.

