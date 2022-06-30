Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), in collaboration with the private sector, has announced the launch of the “Abu Dhabi Express” bus service to new areas.

This follows the success and an ever-increasing passenger demand for the service since its launch in March 2022. The first phase of the project encompassed 38 buses from the private sector, which moved more than 70,000 passengers over the course of 14,500 trips since it was launched.

Abu Dhabi Express buses are direct, non-stop services, making its routes the fastest way to travel, and enabling passengers to reach their destinations quickly, comfortably and safely.

The ITC announced that it will start implementing phase two on June 30, by expanding the scope of the service and adding a new route between Abu Dhabi city and the taxi station in Baniyas, and Al Mafraq Workers City to Abu Dhabi city, in addition to routes between Abu Dhabi and Al Mirfa City and Zayed City, in the Al Dhafra region. The Lifeline Hospital bus stop in Abu Dhabi city has also been added to the Abu Dhabi Express service network.

The service expansion comes as a result of further cooperation between ITC and several private sector companies based on the ITC’s role to regulate public transport operations across the emirate, enabling diversification of services, providing faster transport options on public buses, facilitating community mobility and allowing passengers to reach their intended destinations with the utmost comfort and in the shortest possible time.

The “Abu Dhabi Express” service operates on the new routes seven days a week with a time schedule that depends on the volume of demand to meet the needs of passengers.

The ITC confirmed that the great demand on the Abu Dhabi Express service acts as a great incentive to develop and expand its scope of operation during the next phase to include other areas in Abu Dhabi city, its suburbs, Al Ain city, and Al Dhafra region.

