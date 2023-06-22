UAE - Hotel occupancy is reaching nearly 100 per cent across Dubai during the long break of Eid Al Adha next week as the emirate has become a year-round popular destination, attracting both visitors and residents.

Major hotel industry players say that foreign tourists are flocking to the emirate due to more competitive rates, plenty of hotel options to choose from, exquisite dining options, world-class amenities and various indoor activities designed for the summer season.

The UAE residents will have a six-day break — the longest holiday this year — from Tuesday, June 27 till Sunday, July 2 to mark the Festival of Sacrifice. Though outbound travel is exceptionally strong this year as ‘revenge travel’ continues, staycations have also become quite popular in the UAE in the past few years, especially after the government introduced a strategy for domestic tourism.

According to booking.com data, around 98 per cent of hotels in the vicinity of Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa are not available during the Eid break, while the waterfront hotels are witnessing also exceptional demand, reaching close to 90 per cent during the busy week.

Occupancy levels in Palm Jumeirah, Downtown, and Dubai Marina stood at 88 per cent, 83 per cent, and 85 per cent, respectively, as of Wednesday. As the longest break of the year approaches, occupancy level is set to see an increase with more tourists flocking to the emirate and more residents booking for staycations.

Residents or tourists?

“Occupancy during this kind of holiday tends to be strong due to several factors, including family gatherings, religious pilgrimages, vacation travel, cultural events, tourism, special offers, and business travel,” says Juan Carlos Reina, general manager at Dukes The Palm.

He added that they attract a diverse range of guests, primarily consisting of foreign tourists hailing from the UK, Germany, and Russia and local guests, especially during summer.

Sam El Asmar, corporate vice president revenue, Rotana, forecasted occupancy across the UAE over 90 per cent at the brand’s resorts and beach properties and 80 per cent in the city hotels as residents are looking to make the most of the long weekend with staycations.

“Over the summer, we are witnessing a boost in reservations from neighbouring GCC countries, the UK, the US, Russia, China, and others,” he said.

Tarek Medhat, director of sales and marketing, Shangri-La Dubai, said they receive guests from diverse nationalities hailing from all corners of the globe.

“During Eid, we observe a notable increase in visitors from the local market and GCC countries, particularly Saudi Arabia, for the vacations,” he said, adding that the facility currently boasts 80 per cent occupancy.

During Eid Al Adha, Ayman Ashor, cluster general manager, Al Bandar Rotana and Arjan by Rotana, they have occupancy rates of approximately 90 per cent.

"Our guests at Al Bandar Rotana hotel comprise a balanced mix of UAE residents and international tourists. The festivities of Eid Al Adha attract a large number of residents who seek a relaxing and luxurious 'staycation' in the city. Simultaneously, the reputation of Dubai as a global tourist hotspot brings in a high number of foreign tourists,” added Ashor.

What attracts tourists in summer?

The emirate’s luxurious hotels introduce special discounts, leisure indoor activities, various dining experiences and exclusive offers on spa and wellness that help attract more tourists to the city.

Ayman Ashor added that they have extended a special 15 per cent discount on room rates for the Eid holiday and an exclusive two-day Eid brunch on the first and second days which significantly contribute to the surge in occupancy during this period.

"We continuously innovate to enhance guest experiences to increase occupancy rates. This includes a range of options such as our special 15% Eid discount, specially curated Eid holiday packages, cultural festivities, and a unique two-day brunch at Salt & Pepper restaurant. We also provide gourmet dining options, leisure activities, exclusive offers on spa and wellness facilities, and access to local attractions. Other hotels in the region also employ similar strategies,” added Ashor.

Tarek Medhat added that Eid staycation packages such as elevated brunch with international delicacies, complimentary upgrade to the next room category, early check-in and late check-out and a 20 per cent discount on all restaurants and bars throughout their stay.

Sam El Asmar said as part of the summer campaign, members of Rotana’s loyalty programme can avail of a 15 per cent discount on deluxe rooms as well as a complimentary extra bed when booking a family stay, while kids under the age of 6 will enjoy free dining and 50 per cent off for kids up to 12.

