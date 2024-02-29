Kuwait is forecast to remain gripped with a cold wave over the weekend with some rainfalls forecast at the beginning of next week, Kuwait Meteorological Center reported on Thursday.

Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi, the department director, said in a statement to KUNA that the country is affected by northwesterly high altitude coupled with cold waves. Today's temperature will range between 19 and 21 degrees and will drop at night to the 9-11 degrees level.

The heat tomorrow will range between 20 and 22 degrees and will subside at night to 7-9 degrees.

On Saturday, the temperature during the day will be between 22 and 24 degrees and at night between 11 and 13 degrees.

