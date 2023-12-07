Kuwaiti weather expected to have warm mornings with cloudy and cool temperatures in the evenings over the weekend, said Kuwait Meteorology Department Thursday.

The department director, Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi, said in a statement that the weather maps' data indicated humidity and increasingly patchy, cloudy skies on Friday evening in addition to mild southeastern winds.

Thursday morning would be warm with light southeastern winds ranging between 6-25 km/h with temperature highs between 27 and 29 degrees Celsius, and the sea tides ranging between 1-3 feet. Al-Qarawi added, Thursday evening, however, would lean towards unstable winds and cooler low temperatures ranging nine and 11 degrees with sea tides between 1-3 feet.

Al-Qarawi also mentioned the weather on Friday morning would be warm and cloudy with unstable winds ranging between 6-24 km/h and temperature highs between 27 and 29 degrees, with sea tides with between 1-3 feet.

Although, Friday evening would see cooler temperatures between 11 and 13 degrees, with tides between 1-4 feet.

Saturday morning would see warm and cloudy with light south and southeastern winds 12 and 35 km/h with a chance of light showers and temperature highs ranging between 26 and 28 degrees, and tides 1-4 feet high.

Meanwhile, Saturday evening would lean towards cooler temperatures, clearer skies, and a shift in wind direction becoming northwestern between 8-32 km/h with a chance of rain, and temperature lows ranging between 10-12 degrees with sea tides between 1-4 feet, Al-Qarawi said.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).