Jeddah: The Jeddah Municipality entered the Guinness World Records 2023 through its support for building the world's largest mural made of plastic lids, carried out by environmentalist Kholoud Al-Fadhli as part of a series of initiatives by the social responsibility department at the municipality.

The Director-General of the Social Responsibility Department, Hatan Hammoudeh, noted that the mural area is 383 square meters and took eight months to be implemented with volunteers from friends of the Jeddah Municipality, adding that 400,000 plastic lids were used in the mural.



Building this mural aims to raise awareness of the importance of preserving the environment through the reuse of plastic in artworks and to emphasize the connection between art and the environment, which necessitates harnessing efforts to recycle and use wastes for artworks, in addition to taking advantage of youth capabilities and engaging them in voluntary works to support efforts aimed at preserving the environment.