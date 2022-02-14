Jeddah’s hotel industry reported slightly lower performance levels compared with the month prior, according to preliminary January 2022 data from STR, a leading provider of market data on the hotel industry worldwide.

The sector reported an occupancy rate of 46.2%, while the average daily rate (ADR) reached SR569.38 ($151.6). Revenue per available room (RevPAR) was recorded at SR263.05.

Performance came in lower than the month prior after the market hosted the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in early December, which drove monthly performance to reach levels not seen since September 2019. Despite the month-over-month decline, absolute occupancy and RevPAR fell in line with recent months.