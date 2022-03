NEW DELHI - India reported on Saturday 337,704 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, and a daily positivity rate of 17.22%, a government statement said.

Over the period 488 people died, bringing India's COVID-19 death toll to 488,884, the health ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by William Mallard) ((manoj.kumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91(11) 49548029;))