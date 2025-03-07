AMMAN: Temperatures on Friday are forecast to decrease slightly while unstable weather conditions persist, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) forecast on Thursday.

The weather will remain cold and partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with rain showers expected across several parts of the country.

Some areas may experience heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and hail. Winds will shift from north-easterly to north-westerly, occasionally becoming active, the JMD said.

Saturday is expected to bring a slight rise in temperatures, with relatively cold and partly cloudy weather prevailing across most regions.

Rain showers may continue until midday in the north-eastern Badia. Moderate north-westerly winds will be active at times in desert areas.

A further slight temperature increase is forecast for Sunday, with relatively cold weather persisting in most areas, while conditions will be milder in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.

Clouds will appear at various altitudes, and light rain showers may fall in parts of the north-eastern Badia during the evening. Winds will be moderate northwesterly.

The JMD warned of the potential for flash floods in low-lying areas of the Kingdom on Friday, urging caution regarding slippery road conditions and poor horizontal visibility in regions experiencing fog formation, mainly on mountainous areas.

Temperatures on Friday in Amman will range between a high of 11°C and a low of 6°C, in Aqaba between a high of 21°C and a low of 15°C, while mercury levels in the Jordan Valley will be 22°C during the day, dropping to 14°C at night.

