Geneva, Switzerland – The World Health Organization (WHO) has released its first-ever guidance on managing antibiotic pollution from manufacturing. This new directive, aimed at tackling wastewater and solid waste from antibiotic production, comes ahead of the UNGA high level meeting on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) on September 26, 2024.

Despite widespread documentation of high antibiotic pollution, regulations have been lacking, and environmental emissions are often ignored. Additionally, there is insufficient information on the disposal of unused antibiotics. Dr Yukiko Nakatani of WHO, highlighted that pharmaceutical waste can contribute to drug-resistant bacteria, endangering global health. Dr Maria Neira added that the guidance provides a vital framework for controlling antibiotic pollution and improving transparency, enabling better management by regulators and industry. The new targets are designed to mitigate AMR risks and protect aquatic life throughout the manufacturing process.