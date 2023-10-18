UAE - The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched a new 24/7 WhatsApp service that features a directory of registered medical products. With this service, users can inquire about medicines registered in the UAE and obtain detailed information about each drug, including its name, active ingredients, pharmaceutical form, package size available in the country, and selling price.

Through the directory, the ministry seeks to provide a comprehensive list of medicines and medical products that have been officially registered on the ministry's website. MoHAP said that the service can be accessed through smart devices and the information is readily available around the clock from credible sources.

The new service was unveiled during Gitex Global 2023, currently taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre. It comes as part of the Ministry's ongoing efforts to bolster public health awareness, empower individuals with precise information regarding suitable medications, promote adherence to treatment plans, and minimise medication errors.

By enhancing transparency and confidence in pharmaceutical products, the service helps patients make informed health decisions as per their needs and doctors' directives. Both patients and healthcare providers can thereby access market-approved medical products to fulfil their requirements.

Innovative digital services

Ahmed Ali Al Dashti, assistant undersecretary for the Support Services Sector, said that the newly introduced service is part of a suite of projects launched by the ministry. It aims to ensure comprehensive, innovative, and proactive health services based on digital data for all societal segments, and to furnish institutional services within an efficient digital framework.

“The medical products directory also facilitates easier access for medical professionals and pharmacists to view registered and licensed medicines, searchable by trade or scientific name. The newly developed interactive platform, available in English, offers a distinctive experience aligned with international best practices,” Al Dashti said.

"This initiative not only makes essential medicine information more accessible than ever, but also reflects our continual commitment to bolstering the health and wellbeing of our community," he added.

How to avail the service

Residents can subscribe to the service by adding the number 0097142301221 to their contact list on WhatsApp, and sending the word ‘Hi’ to engage directly with the service and view the available options.

The newly launched initiative is a product of collaboration between the Ministry and health authorities, aligning with the UAE government's commitment to advancing and safeguarding the rights of patients. It also underscores the government's dedication to delivering all necessary services to enhance patients' capabilities and facilitate their integration into society.

