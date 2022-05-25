A new mobile visa screening clinic that will visit employees at their workplaces has been launched in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, noted that the initiative comes in line with continuous efforts to improve access to visa screening services for corporations.

Dr Omar Abdulrahman Al Hashmi, Chief Clinical Officer at Seha Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS), said: “We are pleased to launch the new Mobile Visa Screening Clinic, which complements our services currently available at 12 disease prevention centres. Large companies will benefit from the new mobile clinic, which will provide visa screening services to employees at their workplace, therefore reducing time away from work. We will also be operating the mobile clinic in line with each company’s needs and can function 24 hours a day or on weekends and holidays, if need be.”

The mobile clinic features two examination rooms, two X-ray rooms, a blood collection room, and two waiting areas with 12 chairs.

The entire procedure would take between 15 and 30 minutes, starting with registration followed by examination, blood collection, and X-ray.

Some clients may be required to take the hepatitis vaccination, which is administered in three doses, with the first given on the same day and subsequent doses scheduled at a later date. Clients do not need to return to the mobile clinic to pick up their results, as these are integrated within the online network operated by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Authority.

Since 2006, Seha AHS has been Abu Dhabi’s largest provider of visa screening services with a network of 12 disease prevention and screening centres spread across the emirate.