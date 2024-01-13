AI (artificial intelligence) played a pivotal role in saving the life of a 26-year old Emirati police officer who had a recent heart attack, a doctor in Dubai told Khaleej Times.

“AI enhanced the intravascular imaging during the medical procedure that helped us to precisely measure the correct size of the stent that we used for the artery,” said Dr Shady Habboush, consultant interventional cardiologist at Saudi German Hospital in Dubai.

Dr Habboush said: “Initially, the lesion in the patient's right coronary artery appeared manageable – seemingly measuring around 2.5mm in diameter. However, AI analysis indicated a substantial discrepancy, revealing the actual diameter to be 4 mm. This significant difference is crucial in coronary artery treatments, where precision is paramount.”

Thanks to AI, the discrepancy was identified and procedure was promptly corrected.

“Without AI intervention, a stent that is smaller than required would have been used but because the patient actually had a bigger lesion, it would have gradually led to the closing of the artery over time,” explained Dr Habboush.

“The rapid advancement of AI in healthcare has been a game-changer, and no where is this more evident than in the recent case our patient at the hospital in Dubai. AI has not only saved a life but also showcased the important potential of this technology,” he underscored.

The patient, M. Abdulla Murad, who had an acute myocardial infarction (heart attack), is now back at work. He said: "I owe my life to AI technology. I'm now pain-free and resuming my duties, Because of AI intervention, there was a rapid turnaround and I was discharged just a day after the procedure."

Doctors are increasingly employing AI to make better predictions regarding the consequences of medical and surgical decisions.

Dr Habboush noted: “AI enhances our medical practice, providing infinite accuracy and saving valuable time. Its role in healthcare is rapidly evolving, becoming an indispensable tool for medical professionals. AI offers unparalleled precision, reduces time spent on routine tasks, and, most importantly, saves lives.

“In cardiology, time is critical. With AI, we're not just improving outcomes; we're transforming lives.”

His advice to his patient is straightforward – adhere to the prescribed medication and manage his diabetes diligently. His commitment, coupled with AI's precision, offers a reassuring "lifetime guarantee" against similar incidents.

