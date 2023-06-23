The registration for the second batch of the National Healthcare Programme has started, Nafis has announced.

The educational grant programme aims to attract 2,000 nationals this year and targets 10,000 Emirati professionals in the healthcare sector by 2026. It strives to support nationals to obtain the required qualifications for a career in the healthcare sector.

Primarily focused on high school graduates, the programme will offer students scholarships, monthly incentives and job opportunities after graduation if the required conditions have been fulfilled.

As many as 1,417 students were part of the first batch of the programme, which was launched last year.

Aisha Belharfia, Acting Undersecretary for Emiratisation Affairs and Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Affairs at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), encouraged graduates and jobseekers to benefit from the opportunities provided by the programme to Emiratis who are looking to work within the healthcare sector’s various fields and specialties.

The programme provides two study orientations, the first is a bachelor’s programme in several specialisations including nursing, midwifery, pharmacology, medical laboratory sciences, medical imaging, physiotherapy, emergency medicine, and anaesthesiology. The second orientation includes specialised healthcare programmes for supporting roles, offering diplomas for professions such as health assistant, nursing assistant, pharmacy technician, laboratory technician, radiographer, physiotherapist, dental assistant, and a diploma in emergency medicine services.

Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, noted: “The National Healthcare Programme, implemented by several academic institutions who have partnered with Nafis, offers a wide array of training programmes, which meet the best international standards, and aim to develop and upskill nationals to be able to occupy specialised jobs within the healthcare sector.”

Currently, the programme is available at seven academic institutions: the Higher Colleges of Technology, Fatima College of Health Sciences, University of Fujairah, University of Sharjah, University of Ajman, the Gulf Medical University, and the Ras Al Khaimah Medical and Health Sciences University.

Nationals can register for the programme through Nafis’ website https://nafis.gov.ae/, or by selecting the desired institution by tabbing the link in Nafis’ bio on social media.

Approval to join the programme is subject to the conditions and requirements specified by the academic institutions, including age, passing the tests and interviews, and agreeing to work in a medical facility within the UAE after graduation. The deadline to register for the programme is mid-August.

