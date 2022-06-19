The coronavirus test positivity rate has increased in June 2022, reaching 10 to 12%, against 5% during the previous month, member of the scientific committee to combat the coronavirus Mahjoub Ouni told TAP on Saturday.

Despite this rise, the number of deaths and critical cases remain stable, according to the same source.

Ouni called on the elderly and people with chronic diseases who had received the last coronavirus vaccine dose more than four months ago to receive additional booster shots, calling to respect protective measures, especially in closed spaces.

